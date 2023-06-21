If you love Old Bay Spice, Maryland-style crab cakes, and stir-fry, Honeygrow has the perfect new meal for you.

Just in time for Old Bay Day, Honeygrow has brought back the fan-favorite Chesapeake Crab Stir-Fry.

First debuting in 2018, the Chesapeake Crab Stir-fry takes a hearty twist on Maryland-style crab cakes.

The stir-fry is made with freshly made egg white noodles, crab meat topped with Old Bay, bell peppers, red onions, grape tomatoes, scallions, parsley, seasoned breadcrumbs, and honeygrow’s Old Bay sauce. You can purchase the meal at all Honeygrow locations for $12.88. The seasonal stir-fry will be available through mid-September.

“The Chesapeake Crab Stir-Fry has historically been our top requested seasonal dish and we’re extremely excited to bring this back for the summer,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “We were sad that we couldn’t offer the dish last summer because of various supply chain challenges but a year later and after working with our vendors to source the right product, we’re proud to bring it back. ”

