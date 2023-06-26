Today is National Tropical Cocktail Day and although it’s a rainy Monday in the Delaware Valley, celebrate by grabbing your favorite Mojito, Margarita, or other favorite summer drink option.

Aaron Bowers and Stephen Holly from Cuba Libre Restaurant and Bar joined us in the PHL17 Kitchen to talk about popular summer drinks and make a Mojito and ‘Mai-Tai-Garita’ for Monica to try.

Cuba Libre has Happy Hour every Monday-Friday from 4-6:30 p.m. with $6 Classic Mojitos, $7 Flavored Mojitos, and $6 food specials. Cuba Libre also celebrates Mojito Monday with specials including $25 Mojito Pitchers and Sangria Pitchers, $30 flavored Mojito Pitchers, and ‘no-jito’ pitchers for $15.

You can find more information and check out Cuba Libre’s menus, here.