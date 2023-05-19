Today is National Pizza Party Day and there’s no better way to celebrate than with a pizzeria that Taylor Swift ordered from while on tour in Philly.

Christian Palamone, General Manager & CEO of Avenue Steaks and Pizza joins us in the PHL17 to celebrate the day and teach us how to make a pizza from scratch.

Christian’s DIY Pizza Dough Recipe:

Add 2.5 cups of tepid water to a bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of sugar (or 5 packets). Add 1 teaspoon of dry active yeast. Mix until water is murky and let sit for 5 minutes. While it sits, measure out 920g Flour. Add the flour to the bowl along with 2

tablespoons of olive oil and 1 tablespoon of salt. Mix (Hand-mixed is best) until a dough forms. Let the dough rise in the fridge for 24 hours.

On Saturday May 13, Avenue Steaks and Pizza got the opportunity of a lifetime when Taylor Swift ordered 75 pies from the business.

What seemed like a fake call at first, turned into Christian jumping into action and making 75 delicious handmade pizzas for T-Swift.

Since that night, ‘Swifties’ from around the world have been outpouring their support for the local Philly business.

You can find more information and order from Avenue Steaks and Pizza, here.