Today is National Hot Dog Day and if you’re looking for a reason to grab a delicious dog, a local business in Philly is partnering with a local animal rescue to help animals in need.

Lucky’s Last Chance in Manayunk, Queen Village, and Roxborough is famous for their unique hot dogs with everything from bacon, mac and cheese, jalapeno peppers, chili, and more on top.

Chris Barnes, Managing Partner at Lucky’s Last Chance joined us in the PHL17 Kitchen to talk about their unique approach to hot dogs and what they are doing for National Hot Dog Day.

Throughout the entire month of July (National Hot Dog Month), $1 from each hot dog purchased at any Lucky’s Last Chance location will go towards helping animals at Philly Paws.

Check out their impressive menu and find more information about Lucky’s Last Chance, here.