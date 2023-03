Today is National Cold Cuts Day and there’s no better way to celebrate than by slicing meats and cheeses and making fresh hoagies with Primo!

Ali Nungesser, Director of Training at Primo, joined PHL17’s Monica Cryan in the kitchen this morning to make some fresh Italian hoagies.

Primo Hoagies will be opening its 99th location in Perkiomenville on March 7th. The first 100 customers in line will get a free hoagies.

To find out more and order a hoagie, visit Primo Hoagies.