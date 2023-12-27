The New Year is just days away and if you’re looking for plans for New Year’s Day, look no further than a delicious brunch at White Dog Cafe.

If New Year’s Day Brunch isn’t convincing enough, the dress code for the event is Pajamas!

The New Year’s Day Brunch will be offered at all four White Dog Cafe locations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

379 Lancaster Avenue, Haverford

200 W Lancaster Avenue, Wayne

981 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills

3420 Sansom Street in University City

“This is a tradition that is over three decades old and one that people really enjoy. Where else can you go to brunch on New Year’s Day in your pajamas and have it be not only acceptable but encouraged,” said, White Dog and Fearless Restaurants Owner, Marty Grims.

White Dog Cafe Executive Chef Greg Maloney joined Monica Cryan on the PHL17 Kitchen with a preview of the New Year’s Day Brunch.

You can check out the menu and make a reservation for brunch, here.