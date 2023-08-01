If you’re looking for a reason to grab a drink, today is National Spritz Day!

The day honors the world famous Italian aperitive made with Aperol and Campari.

But don’t worry you don’t have to fly all the way to Italy to grab a glass, with Spritz being the summer drink of 2023 many restaurants and bars in the Philly are hoping on the trend.

This morning, Sydney Grims, restaurateur at Louie Louie in University City stopped by the PHL17 Kitchen to make some delicious Spritz’ and tell us all about their new Summer Spritz tower.

The Summer Spritz tower comes with Aperol, Lillet Rouge, St~Germain, Nonino Aperitivo, Les Bon Amis, or any other drink of your choice.

Stop by Louie Louie’s happy hour from 5-7 p.m. or every weekday from 4-8 p.m.

Check out their menu and more about Louie Louie here.