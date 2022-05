May is a month when we honor women in our lives, especially for Mother’s Day. A nonprofit is using this month to also raise awareness about women and Alzheimer’s Disease. Kellie Butsack is Associate Director for Programs at the Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter. Butsack says women are at the epicenter when it comes to the impact of this disease. She shares with Jennifer why she believes this is happening and what resources are available to people in our area.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction