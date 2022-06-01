A look at how The White House plans to hold a conference on hunger, nutrition, and health in the Fall. The summit is part of its efforts to end hunger and increase healthy living by 2030. We follow up that news with an interview about combatting food insecurity in our area with giving. We hear about what families are facing in our area. Fred Wasiak, President and CEO Food Bank of South Jersey joins us to talk about the need in our local community and what is being done to help.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction