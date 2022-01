Amid the Pandemic, health officials are warning that flu cases are rising. Dr. Robert Lahita, MD, Ph.D. Director of Saint Joseph Health’s Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Diseases, join us on In Focus. Lahita tells us what to expect this flu season and how to identify better when symptoms may be related to the flu versus COVID. Also, he explains how people can seek to boost their immune systems.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction