Two Philadelphia nonprofits helping young people merge to continue their mission with a new organization – Heights Philadelphia. With us are the new Co-Presidents of the organization. Joining us is Sara Woods, formerly President of Philadelphia Futures and Sean Vereen, formerly President of Steppingstone Scholars. We hear about their plans to help thousands of students reach academic goals including attending college and seeking to break the cycle of generational poverty, economic and academic disparities.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction