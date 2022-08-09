The Midterm Elections are just over a few months away and while many people are focused on that – also key is who will be in the potential pool of candidates throwing their hat in the ring to compete to become their respective party’s nominee for President and Vice President. Reshad Hudson brings us a story about rival speeches recently given by former President Trump and former Vice President Pence. Our guest for this segment is Professor John Kennedy, Professor of Politics Science at West Chester University.

