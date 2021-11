Beautifying empty storefronts in Philadelphia. Artwork from local artists is being used to inspire and motivate people to support local businesses impacted by the Pandemic. It is the Visit Philadelphia’s “Love and Grit Storefront Project” aimed at helping Black and Brown owned businesses impacted by COVID-19. Rachel Ferguson – Visit Philadelphia’s Chief Innovation and Global Diversity Officer joins us to talk about the initiative as well as the Shop Black Business Friday initiative.

