Philadelphia (WPHL)- To kick off Black History Month 2022, Smith Memorial Playground in Philadelphia’s East Fairmount Park welcomes back its front-lawn exhibition Leaders and Legends, which celebrates the contributions of local African American leaders across the fields of law, education, medicine, journalism, sports, and the performing arts. Organizers say this free event recognizes hometown heroes. Smith’s Executive Director Frances Hoover joins us.

