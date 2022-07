The Salvation Army is out with finding from its new report on poverty in Philadelphia called the “State of Hope in Philadelphia Report”. Major Tawny Cowen-Zanders, Divisional Secretary of The Greater Philadelphia Salvation Army shares information about the report with Jennifer Lewis-Hall. Among its finding: 360,000 Philadelphians are living in poverty and 5,700 Philadelphians are experiencing homelessness.

