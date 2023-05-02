It’s a segment about two college students getting a jump start on business. Rowan University students Nicholas NastasI and Joshua Perry are Co-Founders of 4U Medical Designs, which manufactures medical grade stickers that cover intravenous bags, syringes, and other medical products. The students who have competed and won funding for their product in two previous competitions are competing in an international competition where they will pitch their product in St. Thomas.

