Politics In Focus: Plans for the Inauguration, Andy Kim on the Riot at the United States Capitol, Issuing COVID-19 Vaccines

On Politics In Focus airing Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we start our program with an interview with Dr. Tony Allen, Ph.D. who is the president of Delaware State University. Dr. Allen is the CEO of the four-member presidential inaugural committee. The inauguration of the 46th president of the United States is on January 20, 2021 in Washington D.C. It will come after the violent and deadly riot on the Capitol on January 6th. Allen tells us how organizers and authorities have told people to stay home and take part in virtual events and shares how he has known Vice President-elect Biden for twenty-five years as a former speech writer.

Next up, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is a graduate of Howard University and newly elected Georgia Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock attended Morehouse University. We look at Historically Black Colleges and Universities and the impact HBCUs had on the 2020 Election. Joining us to share his thoughts on that is Dr. Tony Allen, Ph.D., president of Delaware State University and CEO of the four-member presidential inaugural committee.

Then, amid an impeachment vote in the House of Representatives we speak with Democratic Congressman Andy Kim who represents New Jersey’s the third congressional district. Kim talks about the day that rioters stormed the Capitol and shares the initiatives he is focusing on in 2021.

And finally, what is some of the latest information regarding rules on giving COVID-19 vaccines to the public? Our Jessi Turnure has that story.

