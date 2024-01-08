On Politics In Focus airing Saturday, January 6, 2023, at 6:30 a.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall – it is a new year and a new administration in City Hall in Philadelphia. We begin with a look at a “State of the City” report from The Pew Charitable Trusts. Katie Martin, Project Director of The Pew Charitable Trusts’ Philadelphia Research and Policy Initiative joins Jennifer to talk about how key areas of the report and areas where data shows the city is improving and where more work needs to be done.

Then, on Politics In Focus with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we turn to mental health and the Black community. Pennsylvania Democratic State Sharif Street of the city’s Third District shares an initiative involving community conversations and removing the stigma surrounding mental health. He also talks about probation reform and the start of discussions about the 2025 budget.

Next, the Martin Luther King Junior Day of Service is the largest in Pennsylvania. Hundreds of thousands of people across the country are expected to participate in service activities on January 15th, 2024. In Wilmington, Delaware some organizations are coming together for the twelfth year to do service activities. We hear about the impact they hope to have through community service and about their theme and partnerships this year. Joining us is Billy Haviland the Healthy Neighborhoods Event Coordinator at nonprofit Cornerstone West C-D-C. Charlotte Miller-Lacy is also with us. She is the Founder and National Executive Director at, “I Am My Sister’s Keeper” Community Center where this year’s event will be held.

And, last – remember the life and tremendous accomplishments of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor. She was memorialized during her funeral service at the National Cathedral in December. President Biden spoke at the service about the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court. We have a report from Basil John.

