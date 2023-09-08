On Politics In Focus airing Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, July 23, 2023 at

1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we start today’s show with a look a student loans and student debt relief. The Department of Education recently announced it is forgiving billions of dollars in student loans. PHL17 Washington Correspondent Raquel Martin speaks with the nation’s Education Secretary. The guest joining Jennifer this week is Paul Oster, CEO of Better Qualified.

Up next – PHL17 Washington Correspondent Hannah Brandt has a story about concerns that food prices may spike around the Globe because of Russia’s decision to end a grain export deal. This after Russia suspended a deal to allow Ukraine to safely export grains. We hear how it could impact the global food chain.

Then we turn to health-related news. Women around the United States should soon have easier access to birth control. The FDA just approved the first ever over-the-counter daily birth control pill. Washington Correspondent Alexandra Limon explains why the decision could have a huge impact on younger women and women who have low incomes.

And lastly today, a focus on Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia. A new drug is available that reportedly slows the progression of Alzheimer’s. Linda Barba, Senior Marketing Manager at the Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter joins us to talk about new treatments and the critical importance to people impacted by the disease.

Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17.