On Politics In Focus airing Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, July 16, 2023 at

1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we begin in New Jersey. Governor Phil Murphy signed a bill to kickstart the state’s offshore wind farm industry. Some people oppose the measure saying it will hurt the environment and marine life. We also talk with a guest, Professor Sam Hoff who is a political science professor at Delaware State University about President Biden’s economic plan and the 2024 election.

Then, Up next – we delve into to some of the widely followed cases the High Court has ruled on including an affirmative action case that is capturing the nation’s attention. We hear about that and other cases setting precedent. Saint Joseph’s Professor of Political Science Susan Liebell shares her insights.

Then it’s my next story in my “Reading Is Leading” initiative highlighting the importance of reading and fostering a lifelong love of reading particularly for young students. A recent pop-up reading event in Burlington New Jersey – “Eager Readers, Future Leaders” featured Jennifer Lewis-Hall’s new children’s book, “The Tale Of the Sly Mongoose.” Hosted by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated – Theta Pi Omega Chapter in South Jersey the event brought Caribbean life and culture based on the “Tale Of The Sly Mongoose” to life with activities, music and games as well as parent resources. For more reading resources head to PHL17.Com.

And in our final segment – we meet fathers who started FathersRead365 in Philadelphia which promotes literacy and reading with the emphasis on fathers cultivating a love of reading and taking time to read to their kids daily. We hear how and why they started the organization and find out about their latest initiatives to promote literacy skills and success amongst Philadelphia’s youth.

