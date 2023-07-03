On Politics In Focus airing Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we start with a story from Harrisburg correspondent Dennis Owens on the debate over the minimum wage in Pennsylvania. All of Pennsylvania’s neighboring states have a higher minimum wage than the Commonwealth’s seven dollars-twenty-five cents an hour. Our first guest this week talks more about this and other issues impacting our local communities. Pennsylvania State Representative Ed Neilson of the 174th Senatorial District joins us.

Up next – a focus on candidates running for offices including for the office of Pennsylvania Attorney General. And then we hear about a recent poll regarding the 2024 Presidential Election. Spencer Kimball joins us who is the Executive Director of Emerson College Polling.

Then we turn to cooking with a cause and a fundraising event with the Food Bank of South Jersey. Jennifer Lewis-Hall is joined by Fred Wasiak, the President and CEO of the food bank to talk about the need in four counties in South Jersey. We hear how the nonprofit is meeting the need amid rising prices and a growing need for food.

In our final segment today, we hear how PAL is incorporating gaming and a Phillies themed space to provide a lot of fun for kids this summer.

Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It is where you’ll find key information on elections, races to watch and discussions about issues impacting our local communities.

