On Politics In Focus airing Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we begin with the teacher’s shortage in Pennsylvania. Governor Josh Shapiro recently revealed some of his budget spending that targets the shortage of educator in the Keystone state. Joining us to talk about this issue is Marisa Rauscher, professor of educational psychology at Neumann University .

Up next, a call to action to stop the violence amongst students in Philadelphia. How high school students are hoping to spark change in their communities. We hear from a student and the goals of a summit hosted by the Philadelphia High School For Girls held at La Salle University. We also turn to Washington with a report from Hannah Brandt on President Biden’s new executive order focusing on gun control.

Then we turn to the housing and banking sectors. The National Association of Realtors says the median home price dropped in February for the first time in thirteen years. And a big focus is the banking system. We hear what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is saying about the stability of banks. Alain Sanders – Professor Emeritus of Political Science at St. Peter’s University is with us.

And, in our final segment of Politics In Focus – The Pennsylvania Treasury reportedly has billions of dollars in unclaimed property that it wants to give back to owners. Dennis Owens brings us a report on legislation that would make it happen more quickly.

