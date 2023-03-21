On Politics In Focus airing Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we begin with our top story – the second largest bank failure in United States history. The White House is reassuring Americans their money is safe after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. And now Federal authorities are stepping in. Anna Wiernicki has that story. Our guest is longtime New Jersey legislator and commentor John Wisniewski.

Then we head to Harrisburg for an eye-opening hearing at the Pennsylvania State Capitol about the deadly effects of opioids. There are new developments and new prevention tactics. Taylor Tosheff reports.

Next, a name familiar to many is the American Red Cross. March is Red Cross Month – an eighty-year-old tradition that raises awareness about the Red Cross and its humanitarian mission. We hear about their founding and what is key to helping the communities in our area now and see a new Red Cross Blood Donation Center in the First State.

Then it’s a focus on Women’s History Month and our Remarkable Women series. And, in our final segment of Politics In Focus – Jenna Meissner introduces us to a South Jersey woman who is changing the lives of children by helping them with their communication skills.

Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17.