On Politics In Focus that airing Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall our first focus – reaction to Governor Josh Shapiro’s first budget address continues to pour in. From minimum wage to education spending, Shapiro laid out a massive wish list. Harrisburg Correspondent Denis Owens has the highlights.

Then we turned to Washington and African Americans breaking barriers in Congress. Cheyanne Daniels, Race and Politics Reporter for The Hill — a subsidiary of our parent company Nexstar Media Group joins us to talk about The Hill’s recently held “Race and Justice Imperative.” A record number of African Americans were elected to office last year and 2023 brings the largest class of the Congressional Black Caucus in its history.

And next reading is a very big deal to our next guest both personally and professionally. Nine-year-old Asil Greer is an author and CEO and his brother who also joins us – Andre Chaney illustrates his brother’s books. We speak with both of them about their literacy initiative and Asil’s book – “I Can Read So I Can Lead.”

And, in our final segment of Politics In Focus – a Burlington County High School basketball player is getting national recognition and her story shows leadership and on and off the court. Amanda VanAllen has her story and how she is capturing the national spotlight.

