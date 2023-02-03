On Politics In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall – we begin with the Keystone State. Pennsylvania’s new governor Josh Shapiro making it clear that business development is a top priority of his young administration. We hear about a new office focused on helping companies come to The Commonwealth or expand within the state. Dennis Owens has the story from The Capitol.

Then we turn to the Philadelphia Mayor’s race. It takes a lot of money to run. A local professor of political science Sam Hoff of Delaware State University joins us as we look at fundraising for the candidates seeking to become Philadelphia’s 100th mayor.

Up next, we head back to Harrisburg with a focus on property tax increase. Pennsylvania’s auditor general is questioning property tax increases for twelve school districts including some in our area. Dennis Owens has the story.

In our final segment of Politics In Focus – it’s tax time and a local organization is helping families in underserved communities in Philadelphia with tax services. Nika Owens President and CEO of Campaign for Working Families joins us.

