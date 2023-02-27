On Politics In Focus airing Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we begin today’s show with a recap of a widely followed ruling. We hear about a judge’s decision that declared Pennsylvania’s school funding formula as unconstitutional. Plus, Governor Josh Shapiro issues an order calling thousands of state workers back to the office in person. Correspondent Dennis Owens has a report from Harrisburg.

Then, Pennsylvania State Senators including Art Haywood and Nikil Saval recognized the second week of February as William Still Week in honor of his renown work on the Underground Railroad helping enslaved people escape to freedom. The press conference was held outside of the former home of the abolitionist in Philadelphia. In addition to being a conductor on the Underground Railroad, William Still was a businessman and historian. He kept records that helped to reunite families.

Up next, legislators in the Senate held a hearing on the impact of social media on children and talk about age limits. We hear about the hearing and its purpose as some legislators weigh in. And clinical psychologist Dr. Chanda Reynolds joins us to talk about youth and mental health amid concerns about social media and its impact.

And, in our final segment of Politics In Focus – we feature a story honoring Black History Month by PHL17’s Alex Butler. She takes us to a unique space that is a memoir museum honoring the stories and experiences as well as the history the museum’s founder says — are ordinary women and their importance. Plus, a story by our Alyssa Sullivan on a local Airbnb with some history.

