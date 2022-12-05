On Politics In Focus airing Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we begin with a focus on recent mass shootings and President Joe Biden revived push for gun control measures with a story from correspondent Alexandra Limon. West Chester University Professor Of Political Science, John J. Kennedy, Ph.D. is our guest.

Then we turn to the debate in Washington D.C. over whether legislators should vote to approve more money for Ukraine’s war effort against Russia. We get a report on what the Biden Administration is requesting now. Joining us also to discuss this issue is former New Jersey legislator John Wisniewski.

Up next, the first woman to serve as speaker. We take a look at the history making career of Nancy Pelosi with a story from Correspondent Hanna Brandt. Sharing more insights into the speaker’s career is Kelly Dittmar, associate professor of political science at Rutgers University–Camden.

And, in our final segment on Politics In Focus a spotlight on veterans and those who help them. There are many who go to great lengths to help veterans experiencing homelessness. But, one man in New Jersey is going more than three-thousand miles for the cause – walking across country. Jim Vasil speaks with him about the progress he’s making.

