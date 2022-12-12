On Politics In Focus airing Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we begin with a look at mail-in ballots. Harrisburg Correspondent Dennis Owens reports on why some GOP legislators are reversing course and encouraging voters to use mail-in ballots. Our first guest is Dr. Sam Hoff, Delaware State University Professor Emeritus of Political Science.

Then, we explore the end-of-year “to do list” regarding Congress and what legislators are debating that needs to be done by the end of the year. Joining us is Mychael Schnell, Congressional Reporter at The Hill.

Up next, in a widely followed runoff election, Senator Raphael Warnock defeats his Republican challenger Herschel Walker in Georgia’s runoff election. We have a story from Washington Correspondent Jessi Turnure.

And, in our final segment on Politics In Focus – mentoring young men in Philadelphia. We hear about the power of mentorship. A member and former executive of 100 Black Men Philadelphia Chapter sits down with Jennifer Lewis-Hall. Jermaine Heath, Sr. talks with Jennifer as well as his mentee Isaiah Hall.

