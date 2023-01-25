On Politics In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall – a new governor is sworn in – in the Keystone state. Governor Josh Shapiro is days on the job in Harrisburg. Correspondent Dennis Owens recaps the transfer of power at the Pennsylvania governor’s swearing in ceremony as experts say he faces many challenges ahead. Professor Sam Hoff of Delaware State University joins Jennifer with some insights.

Up next, what’s ahead for New Jersey? Governor Phil Murphy delivers his state-of-the-state address about the future of the Garden State. We hear why some GOP legislators say they see a different picture of what’s happening in New Jersey saying they are looking for lower taxes and seeking ways to have fewer people leave the state. Former New Jersey Legislator John Wisniewski joins Jennifer weighing in with his thoughts on the address.

Then, we talk with the founder of a nonprofit fostering fatherhood and seeking to improve relationships between fathers and their families. Joining us is Jonathan Wilson Jr., who tells Jennifer about the nonprofit’s initiatives in the Delaware Valley that also includes antiviolence programs.

In our final segment of Politics In Focus – a focus on the Food Bank of South Jersey. The nonprofit received nearly one-million dollars in federal funding. It says the funds will be used to increase its food delivery services and help purchase hybrid vehicles to reduce its carbon footprint.

