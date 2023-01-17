On Politics In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. with journalist Jennifer Lewis-Hall – we start with Pennsylvania and its incoming governor. Josh Shapiro will be sworn-in as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor on January 17th. Ahead of the inauguration, the Democrat stopped by the Pennsylvania farm show. Dennis Owens reports from Harrisburg.

Then we turn to New Jersey and Governor Phil Murphy. In a measure that is the first of it is kind in the nation, Gov. Murphy signed a bill into law that creates new guidelines for students to identify fact from fiction. The bi-partisan legislation establishes K-through-12 media literacy education. The Governor says the law will direct the New Jersey Department of Education to develop the new learning standard. With us to delve into the topic, what it means and how it will be taught is Ewa Dziedzic-Elliott who is the President of the New Jersey Association of School Librarians.

Next our focus is the approval of a new Alzheimer’s drug which is bringing hope and reportedly a hefty price tag. We talk with Phil Gutis, Board Member with the Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter about his journey and talk with him about the new treatment Lecanemab or Leqembi — and why they are seeking to have greater access for the treatment. The Alzheimer’s Association says six million Americans are living with the disease and by 2050, they say the number is expected to rise to nearly thirteen million.

In our final segment of In Focus commemorating Martin Luther King Junior Day. We hear how the Museum of The American Revolution in Philadelphia is honoring Dr. King through theatrical performance, song and spoken word. Adriene Whaley, Director of Education & Community Engagement joins Jennifer and actress Katelyn Appiah-Kubi who will do performances of “Meet Elizabeth Freeman.” She explains why playing the role about Freeman’s life was important to her. Freeman was a woman from Massachusetts who sued for her freedom from enslavement and won. The clip that we see in today’s show — the museum says – is performed by actress Tiffany Bacon who did the virtual performance during 2020. The play was written by Teresa Miller.

