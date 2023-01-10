On Politics In Focus airing Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we kick off the New Year with a look at the twists and turns from the Keystone state to the nation’s Capitol. Jennifer’s talks with Julia Manchester, National Political Reporter for The Hill about what’s ahead for the Pennsylvania legislature. A handful of republicans voted with democrats to elect a new speaker. Correspondent Dennis Owens has a report from Harrisburg.

Up next, we turn our focus to mental health. The National Alliance On Mental Illness says one-point-eight-million adults in Pennsylvania are experiencing a mental health condition. Chanda Reynolds, Clinical Psychologist is back with us on Politics In Focus. Reynolds shares her insights – among them that the mental health crisis she says communities are experiencing should be targeted with an integrated approach – including school, foster care systems and providing more resources to offer better access to care.

Then, two Philadelphia nonprofits helping young people merge to continue their mission with a new organization – Heights Philadelphia. With us are the new Co-Presidents of the organization. Joining us is Sara Woods, formerly President of Philadelphia Futures and Sean Vereen, formerly President of Steppingstone Scholars. We hear about their plans to help thousands of students reach academic goals including attending college and seeking to break the cycle of generational poverty, economic and academic disparities.

And in our final segment of Politics In Focus -we ask the question – what would get you to visit all fifty states? A man in Pennsylvania is setting out to do that to help save lives and rolling up his sleeves every time to make an all-important blood donation. We hear about his efforts and what he is doing nationally in a report from Dennis Owens.

Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It’s where you’ll find key information on elections, races to watch and discussions about issues impacting our local communities.