On Politics In Focus airing Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we begin with a focus on the 2024 Presidential Election. West Chester University Professor John Kennedy joins us to talk about the GOP hopefuls seeking to become the Republican nominee.

Then we turn to the devasting impact of gun violence. June is Gun Violence Awareness Month. Jennifer sits down with State Senator Anthony Williams of the 8th Senatorial District to hear about programs he’s initiated, and legislation is he proposing to combat the violence.

Next, it’s PA Humanities poetry program for students in Philadelphia. It’s called “Rain Poetry” and is engaging students from five Philadelphia neighborhoods with poetry activities conducted by local poets. Dawn Frisby Byers, Senior Director of Content and Engagement for PA Humanities shares details about the program. And we hear from a local fifth grader who shares her poetry and what she learned.

And in our final segment today – it is June and that means the Pennsylvania state budget is due at the end of the month. And there are plenty of new lawmakers negotiating those dollars and cents. Dennis Owens has that report.

Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It is where you’ll find key information on elections, races to watch and discussions about issues impacting our local communities.