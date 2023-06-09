On Politics In Focus airing Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we speak with Former New Jersey Legislator John Wisniewski about the Philadelphia Mayor Race and what may be ahead for the campaigns of the two candidates heading into the General Election on November 7th.

Then our Jennifer Lewis-Hall sits down with David Oh, the Republican Nominee in the Philadelphia Mayoral Race. Oh shares his thought on the campaign and issues impacting the City including public safety, police shortages and stop-and-frisk.

And have you ever heard of “Rain Poetry?” The program led by PA Humanities seeks to inspire young poets. Students learn how to write a haiku and explore what makes them grow as part of the initiative that engages children from five Philadelphia neighborhoods in hands-on poetry activities facilitated by local poets. Dawn Frisby Byers, Senior Director of Content and Engagement at PA Humanities joins us as well as a fifth-grade student participating in the program who is also a poet.



And lastly, it’s the “Eagar Readers, Future Leaders” event. On June 10, 2023 our Jennifer Lewis-Hall shares what it’s like to be a journalist. And she reads her new children’s book, “The Tale Of The Sly Mongoose” to children from the Delaware Valley. The event at Tabernacle Baptist Church seeks to inspire young readers to be lifelong readers with an event filled with fun activities, sponsored by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Theta Pi Omega Chapter.

Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It is where you’ll find key information on elections, races to watch and discussions about issues impacting our local communities.