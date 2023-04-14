On Politics In Focus airing Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we start our program with report on the indictment of former President Donald Trump. We hear what legislators from both sides of the aisle have to say.

The Guest joining us for this segment to talk about political issues in the spotlight and the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election is former New Jersey legislator John Wisniewski.

Then to news from Harrisburg. From licensing to elections – Pennsylvania’s Department of State oversees a lot. Dennis Owens brings us a report on what is being done to improve the Department’s reputation.

In our next segment we turn to Enrique Hervada, COO of the Cobbs Creek Foundation sits down with Jennifer to talk about the redevelopment of the historic Cobbs Creek Golf Course in West Philadelphia. We hear how Tiger Woods key in reviving the course and partnering with Cobbs Creek Foundation to build a new short course and provide programming for students.

And, in our final segment of Politics In Focus today we head back to Harrisburg and correspondent Dennis Owens for a report on school safety and what legislators are saying in Harrisburg.

Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It is where you’ll find key information on elections, races to watch and discussions about issues impacting our local communities.