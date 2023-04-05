On Politics In Focus airing Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we start today’s show the shooting at an elementary school in Nashville that has reignited the debate over gun laws in the United States. Alexandra Limon has the story. Then we turn to Ukraine. Joining us to talk about that Harry Rhea, Ph.D., from Rutgers Camden who is an Associate Professor Of Criminal Justice And Law

Then, it’s a focus on the Pennsylvania state budge and the four state-related Universities making their cases earlier last week for more cash next year. It includes Penn State, Pitt, Temple, and Lincoln. As Dennis Owens reports, student debt is on everyone’s radar. Separately, since participating in that hearing, Jason Wingard, Temple University’s president announced he was resigning his position as Temple University president. We stay on the topic of education and a new mentorship program seeking to increase the number of Black men interested in becoming doctors and working in the medical field. Dennis Mashindi, program coordinator of the Hinkson Holloway Mentorship Program joins us. The program coordinated through The College of Physicians of Philadelphia says it’s designed to “nurture, inspire and prepare” Black men in local colleges who are interested in pursuing a career in medicine.

Up next, a party with a purpose. And it’s an event in Philadelphia where fashion meets philanthropy. It’s the third annual “Change Our Future Sneaker Ball.” The organizations mission includes helping with school supplies and various initiatives to help students. It was co-founded by Erika and Rodney McLeod. Rodney McLeod is a former Philadelphia Eagle. The organization’s program manager is Brittany Johnson.

And, before we go – we highlight another remarkable woman in the Delaware Valley for our Remarkable Women Series. PHL17’s Amanda VanAllen introduces us to Kenya Purnell. She started an organization to empower women during an unfortunate time, but it turned out to be exactly what they all needed.

Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It is where you’ll find key information on elections, races to watch and discussions about issues impacting our local communities.