Politics In Focus: Flattening the Coronavirus Curve

On Politics: In Focus airing Saturday, April 11, 2020 Sunday, April 12, 2020 with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we start with an interview with Mayor Tim Donohue of Middle Township, New Jersey in Cape May County. He speaks with Jennifer about the impact of the coronavirus on areas near New Jersey’s shore and shares what’s happening in his area. He talks about the launch of “First Responder Friday’s” where residents show their community spirit for first responders amid the statewide stay-at-home order. The mayor explains how it has become a popular forum and creative way for residents to connect while also exercising social distancing.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Next up on Politics In Focus, a local expert explains findings of his research focusing on “flattening the curve” or slowing the rate of infection of the coronavirus in New Jersey and what it could indicate for neighboring states and the Delaware Valley. Darren Spielman who is the Executive Director of Senator Walter Rand Institute for Public Affairs speaks with Jennifer about his latest findings and their significance.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Then the Philadelphia Restaurant & Lodging Association or PRLA explains how it’s advocating for restaurants amid the coronavirus outbreak. Ben Fileccia who is Director of Operations and Strategy at PRLA joins us.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meantime, we hear how WAWA has teamed up with the Philadelphia Police Athletic League to feed families. And, our PHL 17’s Kelsey Fabian shares an inspiring as part of our “Rising Heroes” segments. She shares how COVID19 has forced businesses all over the nation to close their doors. Disc Makers, a manufacturing company in Pennsauken, New Jersey was facing the same dilemma until they changed their entire business to help with the country’s current needs. Fabian tells us how making face shields is not only protecting people on the front lines, but also the company’s employees. Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video