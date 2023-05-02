On Politics In Focus airing Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we begin with President Joe Biden’s announcement that he’s running for re-election. We get reaction from both sides of the aisle with a story from Correspondent Raquel Martin. Our guest for this topic is St. Peter’s University Professor of Political Science Alain Sanders to delve into this topic.

Up next, we turn to World Autism Month happening in April – a time when many groups hold events to educate local communities and raise awareness about autism. The Centers For Disease Control says about one in thirty-six children and an estimated five-point-four million adults in the United States are living with autism. The Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office unveiled a new initiative – a decal – to identify when a person with autism is in a home or a car. We hear about the focus of this initiative and why it was started. Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal is our guest.

Then it’s a segment about two college students getting a jump start on business. Rowan University students Nicholas NastasI and Joshua Perry are Co-Founders of 4U Medical Designs, which manufactures medical grade stickers that cover intravenous bags, syringes, and other medical products. The students who have competed and won funding for their product in two previous competitions are competing in an international competition where they will pitch their product in St. Thomas.

And, in our final segment of Politics In Focus today a South Jersey woman shares her passion for dance with senior citizens living with dementia and developmental disorders. PHL17’s Alyssa Sullivan has the story.

