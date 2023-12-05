On Politics In Focus airing Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we start with a look ahead to a new administration in Philadelphia as Mayor-Elect Cherelle Parker prepares to be sworn in January 2nd. We talk with Debbie Walsh, Director of the Center for American Women and Politics at the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University. Walsh shares her insights about the historic milestone of Parker being the first woman and 100th Mayor of Philadelphia and how Parker’s experience in Harrisburg and City Council is vital to her new role.

Next on Politics In Focus we turn to the organizers of nonprofit Philly Truce. Mazzie Casher, CEO and Executive Director and Steven Pickens, President and Director of Strategic Partnerships joins Jennifer on Politics In Focus to talk about their community patrols and one of their latest initiatives – “Operation Hug The Block.”

Then our Jennifer Lewis-Hall sits down with Doctor Benjamin Dworkin, Director of the Rowan Institute for Public Policy & Citizenship to talk about the New Jersey Legislature and recent elections and how a number of widely followed races could set the stage for races in 2024.

And lastly, Veteran’s Day is of course in November, but any time of year is a great time to salute the men and women who have served in the nation’s military. Jennifer shares her story about a local centenarian who is a decorated veteran and how he is sharing his experiences in World War ll with the local community.

