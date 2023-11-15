On Politics In Focus airing Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we begin with a look at the aid package President Biden is seeking to get support for in Washington. Our guest is former New Jersey legislator John Wisniewski. He shares how negotiations on The Hill impact issues in Harrisburg.

Then we turn to the new session for The High Court. We talk with Dr. Susan Liebell, Saint Joseph’s University Professor of Political Science about the cases the Supreme Court is hearing, their importance and the precedent those cases could set.

And next our Jennifer Lewis-Hall sits down with a member of the Air Force to hear how she is helping members of the military get help with their beloved pets when they are deployed. Kathleen Barton who is a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force joins us. We also hear from David Frei, Co-Host and Expert Analyst for The National Dog Show which helps to support PACT for Animals. PACT provides some peace of mind for veterans, hospital patients and military personnel by placing their pets into temporary foster care.

And lastly, in our series Veteran’s Voices a Grammy-Nominated hip-hop artist who is also a Navy veteran has made connections in the music world and sports industry. And now he is using those connections to help veterans through his nonprofit – 1 Life Organization. PHL17 Washington correspondent Basil John shares how he is helping one athlete achieve a dream that was once unimaginable.

Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It is where you will find key information on elections, races to watch and discussions about issues impacting our local communities.