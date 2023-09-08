On Politics In Focus airing Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we start with the indictment of Former President Donald Trump. We get a report from PHL17 Washington Correspondent Jessi Turnure who takes us through the developments of the week as the Justice Department tries to limit the evidence the former president and his legal team can share. Professor Alain Sanders, from the Political Science Department at St. Peter’s University in New Jersey joins us to provide his insights.

Then, we continue our conversation with Political Science Professor Alain Sanders with a focus on a number of widely followed issues including Ohio’s “Issue 1” which was voted down in a recent special election. It voted down a proposed constitutional change that would have made it harder to pass amendments on the Ohio Constitution in the future. We also get a report from Alexandra Limon on the Biden Administration’s latest initiative proposing new rules to cover mental health treatments.

Up next, a local expert joins us to provide reading strategies and tips as well as ways to prepare your kids to head back to school as part of Jennifer Lewis-Hall’s “Reading Is Leading” Initiative. Althier Lazar, Professor at Saint Joseph’s University in the Department of Teacher Education joins us for this expert academic advice.



And in our final segment today President Biden signed a proclamation in July to establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till – the Black teenager from Chicago who in 1955 abduction, torture and killing in Mississippi helped to propel the civil rights movement. PHL17 Washington Correspondent Anna Wiernicki reports on the monument honoring Till and his mother.

