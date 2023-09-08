On Politics In Focus airing Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, July 30, 2023, at

1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we begin with President Biden’s recent visit to the Keystone State. He recently visited Philadelphia to make a clean energy announcement. Washington Correspondent Reshad Hudson recaps his visit. Our first guest joining us on the show to talk about President Biden’s announcement and his economic plan as well as the 2024 election is Alex Gangitano – White House correspondent at The Hill.



Then, a new program in Central New Jersey is helping some people build a new career. It’s an initiative with the New Jersey Carpenters Union that offers o non-the-job training in an industry that is always in demand. Jim Vasil brings us that story.

In our next segment of the show more on my initiative “Reading Is Leading.” We hear about the importance of reading and preventing what experts call, “summer slide.” Two guests join us to talk about “Revolution At The Library” – a partnership between the Museum Of The American Revolution” and The Free Library of Philadelphia happening during the summer. Rebecca Franco, Family Programs Manager at the Museum of the American Revolution and Valerie Samuel, Assistant Chief of Youth Services & Programs at the Free Library of Philadelphia join us to share how the programs uses history to inspire and promote a love of reading.



And in our final segment today, it is a focus on the 9/11 National Memorial Trail. It connects to the three National 9/11 Memorial sites with a trail that people can ride, walk, and run. And there is a route right here in the Delaware Valley that also connects with local trails. Andy Hamilton, who is the September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance Board Chairperson, joins Jennifer Lewis-Hall on In Focus.

Politics In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. on PHL 17. It is where you will find key information on elections, races to watch and discussions about issues impacting our local communities.