On Politics In Focus airing Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we start with a focus on artificial intelligence. With the A-I revolution upon us – emerging technologies like chatbots have become more common. Now Congressional offices and federal offices are starting to adopt these new technologies. PHL17 Correspondent Anna Wiernicki reports from Washington.



Then up next, Governor Josh Shapiro signs the first bill of his administration. It’s a first-of-its-kind law in the nation. We hear from the Governor, legislators from both sides of the aisle and organizers who pushed for it. The law requires insurers to cover preventative breast and ovarian cancer screenings for high-risk women at no cost to them.

Up next, Homers For Hope how the charity is hitting it out of the park by helping families in need of assistance. The co-founder talks about the latest event helping a family in Delco and how it’s bringing a partnership with Homers For Hope and the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association together for this initiative. Phillies great Mickey Morandini who is participating joins us and Derrick Morgan – co-founder of Homers For Hope.



And, in our final segment of Politics In Focus today we stick with baseball – and turn to the Camden County Miracle League. Camden County Commissioner Virginia Betteridge joins us to talk about the Miracle League and excitement surrounding it at Boundless Field in Cherry Hill. We hear how organizers say the league brings community together and that every player gets to bat, score, and run the bases every inning.

