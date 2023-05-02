On Politics In Focus airing Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we begin with news from Washington. United States intelligence agencies are investigating a serious leak of classified documents online. The documents reveal sensitive information about the U.S. and its allies – which the Pentagon says poses a major risk to our national security. Our Washington Correspondent Hannah Brandt has the story.

Then, we turn to the war in Ukraine and news that NATO officially welcomes Finland to the fold. As the same time, the Ukrainian President met with the nation’s governors including New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to update them on the humanitarian and security situation. Washington Correspondent Basil John brings us the story. Our guest to delve into this topic is Sam Hoff, Professor Emeritus from Delaware State University.

Up next, it’s a focus on the role of leaders and organizations leading up to the 20-24 election. We are joined by Latanya Mapp Frett, CEO and President of Global Fund for Women. We hear Mapp

Frett has to say regarding women and issues such as voting, women’s rights and business. And she talks about her organization’s mission including why she says women are underrepresented in politics and believes that feminist leadership is critical for impact in the political process.

And, in our final segment of Politics In Focus today we hear about a local event raising awareness about ovarian cancer. Robin Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder of the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation joins Jennifer. The 19th annual Sandy Sprint that is hosted by the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation to raise awareness of ovarian cancer and funds to advance research. Organizers say it has raised over $5 million for research grants regarding ovarian cancer.