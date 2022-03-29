Philadelphia (WPHL)- Stanford Thompson — Executive Director of Play On Philly tells us about a new initiative the nonprofit is launching called the “Marian Anderson Young Artist Program.” The new tuition-free musical studies program for students in third to eleventh grades must live or go to school in Philadelphia and have shown strong interest in musical performance.

Created in memory of the world-renowned contralto – the Marian Anderson Young Artist Program continues her legacy of mentorship and advocacy for young artists who did not have access to training or performance opportunities. Thompson shares application details.