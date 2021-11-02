PHL17 In Focus: What Every Family Needs To Know About Opioids- FULL VIDEO

Jennifer Lewis-Hall goes in-depth to examine the opioid epidemic and the impact of the crisis in our area. We hear from people in recovery, family members, healthcare experts and those traveling across the country helping with prevention and helping to raise awareness.

Joining the battle against addiction is the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation. For twenty years the foundation has been helping to provide service and enrichment programs for young people throughout the country – and has made providing youth summits on opioid awareness a key part of its mission. The Foundation’s executive director Jim Wahlberg shares his own story of recovery and why he’s committed to raising awareness about the opioid epidemic.

Two women on the frontlines of the opioid epidemic share what they are doing to help those battling addiction and why they are not giving up.



On the frontlines seeing the realities of the opioid epidemic. That is what two women in Philadelphia are experiencing who are working to combat this epidemic and doing something about it in a big way. One of them is a clinician using her medical background. That’s while the other is drawing on her knowledge about addiction and helping in her own community raising awareness and helping to save lives.

A mother’s heartbreak after losing a son who struggled with addiction. We hear her story and how she is using her grief to help others through prevention, housing, and support for their loved ones with her own nonprofit in memory of her son.

