PHL 17 Your Voice Your Vote: The Importance Of Voting And Navigating The Voting Process

On this PHL 17 special program – PHL 17 Your Voice Your Vote we hear about the importance of voting and share important information on navigating the voting process with viewers as the general election is less than two weeks away on November 3, 2020. We begin with hearing from the City Commissioner of the City of Philadelphia Omar Sabir. Patrick Christmas, Committee of Seventy Policy Director joins us to talk about the process and procedures for Pennsylvania voters.

Then we turn to New Jersey and Delaware. In New Jersey voters have been returning their ballots through the mail, by official drop-box and in person to their County Board of Elections. Kristin Burke, President of the League of Women Voters of Camden County talks about the voting process in the Garden State and the First State. And, gives information on what to do if you haven’t received a ballot while also sharing important deadlines.

Next, on our special program PHL 17 Your Voice Your Vote we look at voter rights. P Michael Jones, Secretary of the Young Lawyers Division of the Philadelphia Bar Association joins us to talk about the rights that voters have as they prepare cast their ballots. The Philadelphia Bar Association recently hosted a special election edition of its monthly legal advice hotline “legal line.”

And, in our final segment of PHL 17 Your Voice Your Vote, voter turnout and voter engagement are two key aspects experts are watching closely this election season. Kelly Dittmar Assistant Professor of Political Science at Rutgers-Camden and Director of Research at the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers joins us. Dittmar talks about why she believes voting is important, it’s impact and shares some insights on her research regarding the gender gap in voting.

