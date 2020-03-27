PHL 17 Special – Remarkable Women Of Philadelphia

Remarkable women are everywhere. They inspire us and lead us. They of course make a big difference in our lives in big and small ways. We are proud to share the stories of four of the remarkable women in our area who were finalists and among those nominated by our viewers. It’s part of a nationwide initiative by our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, Incorporated to honor the influence that women have on public policy, social progress and the quality of life in communities here and across the country.

The first remarkable woman joining us is our winner, Robin Strough. Strough is a dedicated volunteer with WOAR, or Women Organized Against Rape in Philadelphia. Dr. Monique Howard, the executive director of WOAR joins us as well to talk about Strough’s achievements and commitment to helping survivors of sexual assault. Jennifer Lewis-Hall highlights Strough in a story about her volunteerism.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Next we shine a spotlight on the great work being done by Kimberly Ferguson. She’s a remarkable woman who is working to improve the area’s workforce. Ferguson is a principal learning and development consultant. Her mother, Brenda Smith who nominated her daughter for PHL 17’s Remarkable Women is also interviewed and speaks about her daughter’s success. Our Jenna Meissner shares Ferguson’s commitment to helping people in the workforce in a story.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Then, we hear a truly heartwarming story of a woman who is helping other parents help their children who are living with autism. Roberta Bellamy joins us and sits down with Jennifer to talk about creating West Philadelphia Parents of Autistic Children and what she sees as key initiatives needed to help her son Kareem and other young adults living with autism. PHL 17’s Monica Cryan features Bellamy in a story showing this mom’s commitment to community.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our last story in our PHL 17 Remarkable Women of Philadelphia special we have a very powerful story from our Kelsey Fabian. Fabian tells the story of Karen Widdoss, a domestic violence survivor who was horrifically attacked is working to change legislation to help other survivors. Remarkable Women of Philadelphia airs Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 3:30 p.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video