On this PHL 17 special program – “PHL 17 on Education: Learning Through The Pandemic with Jennifer Lewis-Hall” airing Saturday, September 26, 2020 and Sunday, September 27th we interview parents and students as well as educators and experts in the Delaware Valley who share how they are managing the many challenges of learning through the pandemic. They also share with Jennifer various tools and tips for learning virtually online.

We begin with a visit to a family in Atlantic County, New Jersey. We speak with the O’Connell Family in Buena Vista Township who say that life and learning for them and their three sons has been hectic to say the least. They share their experiences of helping their children with schoolwork for the past several months. This year their two youngest children are doing a hybrid model of learning while their oldest son is doing virtual classes online as a college freshman. As the pandemic continues, we hear what they are hoping this new school year will bring.

Next, thousands of students in Philadelphia began the school year virtually. The School District of Philadelphia opened its second round of access centers as well. Officials say the centers will provide students in kindergarten through sixth grade with a safe place to take virtual classes. The centers are free of charge and are meant to help families with working parents that cannot afford childcare. People must register for the program first. We speak with Dr. William Hite, Superintendent of The School District of Philadelphia about what he sees as key to students learning amid the pandemic.

Then, on “PHL 17 On Education: Learning Through The Pandemic,” we head to Camden County, New Jersey to speak with Dr. Joseph Meloche, the Cherry Hill Public Schools Superintendent. The Cherry Hill School District has about eleven-thousand students and is one of the large public-school districts in the state. Dr. Meloche explains to Jennifer that he believes communication is a key part of learning through the pandemic. Students are learning virtually online. District officials say they plan to implement a hybrid model on November 9th of this year.

And, finally on “PHL 17 on Education: Learning Through The Pandemic” this school year is bringing more than its share of first day of school nervousness. Some experts say it’s brining anxiety too. We speak a local psychiatrist for some important tips on helping children and their families cope with learning through the pandemic. Dr. Delane Casiano of Global Health Psychiatry joins us for this program.