The founder of an organization that holds events focusing on financial literacy joins us. We speak with Nisiar Smith, founder of Philly Phinancial Literacy Week which is in its 5th year and holding events in October. Smith talks about the importance of financial literacy in Philadelphia and providing information for across communities in the City. A study on financial capability in the United States From The FINRA Foundation or Financial Industry Regulatory Authority cites that people “…with higher financial literacy appear better able to avoid some of the pitfalls associated with managing financial products.” Smith talks about workshops focused on financial literacy in Philadelphia and providing information for across communities in the City.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction