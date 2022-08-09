Gun violence plaguing Philadelphia and places throughout the region. Erica Atwood, Senior Director for the Office of Policy & Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice & Public Safety with the City of Philadelphia is our guest. She shares initiatives and resources the City is providing in an effort to provide support and combat the violence. Philadelphia’s 2022 homicide rate so far this year is now outpacing the homicide rate set this time last year, which was a record number of homicides. So far there have been over three hundred homicides in the City of Philadelphia as of this show.

